Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $239.74. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.24 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.