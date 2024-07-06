Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of Masimo worth $57,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 90.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $114.76 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

