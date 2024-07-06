MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of MasTec worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MasTec by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after acquiring an additional 299,567 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

MasTec Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

