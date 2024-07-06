Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $4.71. Materialise shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 49,589 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Materialise by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

