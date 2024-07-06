Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $85.32 on Friday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

About Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.