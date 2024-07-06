Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Maximus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Maximus Price Performance
NYSE MMS opened at $85.32 on Friday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
