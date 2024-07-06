McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

MCK traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.76. 457,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.29. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

