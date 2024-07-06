MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $24.56 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

