MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Up 0.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 322,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

MeridianLink Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $325,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

