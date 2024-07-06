MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Up 0.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 322,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
MeridianLink Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
