Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

