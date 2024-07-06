Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRUS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

