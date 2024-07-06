Meta Games Coin Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $273.50 million and $12,093.28 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

