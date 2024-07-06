Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading 0.1% Higher

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $511.28 and last traded at $509.96. Approximately 6,005,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,332,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.36 and a 200-day moving average of $460.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $823,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

