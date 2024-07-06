MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.05 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.