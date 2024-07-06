Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.31

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.31 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.20). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.21), with a volume of 401,115 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Michelmersh Brick

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.37. The stock has a market cap of £92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Robert Fenwick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,297.24). 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Featured Stories

