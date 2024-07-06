Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.