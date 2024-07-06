Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.97. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.