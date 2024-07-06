Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.97. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
