Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 14,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 303,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$148.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

