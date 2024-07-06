Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$20.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MI.UN. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$600.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89.

(Get Free Report

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.