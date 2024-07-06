Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $88.14 million and $847.28 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $147.12 or 0.00259010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

