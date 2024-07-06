MOBLAND (SYNR) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $2,301.77 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

