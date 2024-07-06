MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 138 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $266.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

