Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,559,000 after acquiring an additional 387,242 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.75 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

