Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 1%

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 1,586,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 949% from the average session volume of 151,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Mothercare Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

