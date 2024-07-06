Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

