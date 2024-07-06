Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 8,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 31,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

