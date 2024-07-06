Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $85.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.13.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

