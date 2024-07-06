Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Shares Down 1.3%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This is an increase from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Mr Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

