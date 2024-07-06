MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.