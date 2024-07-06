MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.10

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €252.10 ($271.08) and last traded at €253.00 ($272.04), with a volume of 152027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €251.00 ($269.89).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €230.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

