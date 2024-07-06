NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.57

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.57 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 171,056 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,175.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Saralis sold 31,260 shares of NAHL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £20,006.40 ($25,305.34). 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

