Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $1,295,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.