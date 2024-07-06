National Bankshares Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE INE opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

