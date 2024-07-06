National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

