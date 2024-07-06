Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.65

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $21.83. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 65,245 shares changing hands.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

