Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading 1.7% Higher

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 19,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 137,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuronetics Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

