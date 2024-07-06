Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $21,695,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ NXT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nextracker Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
