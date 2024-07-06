Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $21,695,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

