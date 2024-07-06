NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $276.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

