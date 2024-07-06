Nickyl Raithatha Sells 614,213 Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,413,948.47).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.43) on Friday. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £661.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,924.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOON. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Moonpig Group

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.