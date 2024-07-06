Nicola Bruce Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,170 ($12,863.65).

SRAD stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The firm has a market cap of £143.27 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

