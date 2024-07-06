NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $75.02 and last traded at $75.24. 15,952,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 17,969,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

