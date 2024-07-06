NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of NiSource worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.