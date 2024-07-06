NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Down 6.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,812,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,015,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

