Norden Group LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

