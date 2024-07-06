Norden Group LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Up 0.6 %
CPRT stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
