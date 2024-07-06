Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.