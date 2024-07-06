Norden Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $2,791,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

