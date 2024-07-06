Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,608 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $97,829,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $139.35 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

