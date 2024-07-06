Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,608 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

