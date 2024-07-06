Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.31 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.