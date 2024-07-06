Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,220 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BEN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

