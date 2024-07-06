Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,135 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $1,629,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,002,766.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $49,794,081 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

